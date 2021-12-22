Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – December 22

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 2:15 am
Wednesday’s papers are dominated by the news that Christmas Day won’t be subject to Covid restrictions. (PA)
Wednesday’s papers are dominated by the news that Christmas Day won’t be subject to Covid restrictions. (PA)

The nation’s papers revolve around the news that Christmas celebrations can go ahead on December 25 despite the surge in Omicron cases.

The Guardian, Metro and The Daily Telegraph have the latest in the UK potentially locking down for Christmas as Omicron cases continue to surge, reporting that Boris Johnson has “promised millions of families there will be no lockdown this Christmas”. However, restrictions could still imposed for New Year’s Eve.

The Daily Express adds that curbs will continue to loom.

The Daily Mail and i are also running with the news that a locked-down Christmas has been scrapped for England, adding that if London’s hospitalisation figures from Covid remain under 400 no restrictions will be imposed after December 25 either.

The Daily Mirror reports that the Prime Minister’s clarification around restrictions has come too late for pubs and restaurants dealing with hundreds of cancellations.

The Independent says that the Cabinet secretary has been accused of misleading officials over what he knew about Christmas parties being held in his department during last year’s lockdown.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star says that lateral flow tests for Covid are this year’s “must-have toy”.

The Times leads with Mr Johnson urging the British public to test for Covid prior to seeing family on Christmas.

And the Financial Times reports that Russian president Vladimir Putin is warning of a military response if Nato and the US continue their presence near the country’s borders.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal