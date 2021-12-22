Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Kim Kardashian brands legal system ‘unfair’ over case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 2:39 am
Kim Kardashian-West attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA.
Kim Kardashian-West attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA.

Kim Kardashian has branded the legal system “unfair” over the case of a 26-year-old truck driver that has been sentenced to 110 years in prison in the US.

The reality star was commenting on the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was given the lengthy sentence for vehicular homicide, following an accident that killed four people in Colorado in 2019.

The 41-year-old recently passed the “baby bar” on her fourth attempt as part of her law apprenticeship.

“I know everyone has been posting about Rogel Aguilera-Mederos this week,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Interstate 70 Fatal Pileup
Kardashian was commenting on the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was jailed for 110 years following an accident  that killed four people in Colorado in 2019.

“I took a deep dive in it to figure out what the situation is.”

She continued: “(A) shocking and unfair part of this case is that the judge didn’t want to sentence him to such a lengthy sentence.

“However because of the mandatory minimums in Colorado his hands were tied. Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end.

“Colorado law really has to be changed and this is so unfair.”

More than 4.5 million people had signed a Change.org petition urging Colorado Governor Jared Polis to grant clemency or commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence by Tuesday.

“(Governor Polis) is a really good person and I know he will do the right thing,” Kardashian said.

Kim Kardashian West hints at filming new show
The reality star, 41, branded the legal system as “unfair” and called for an end to mandatory minimum sentences.

“I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader on supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence.”

She added that the behaviour of the prosecutors, who allegedly shared insensitive posts following Aguilera-Mederos sentencing, made her “sick”.

Kardashian said: “Four people died in this tragic accident.

“Rogel has a life sentence for the accident, which will not only destroy his life, but will also impact his wife and son’s life.

“And yet, for some reason the prosecutor thought it would be funny to post a photo of a brake shoe trophy she received from a colleague with a plaque.

“Makes me so sick.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal