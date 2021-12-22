Man to stand trial next June for murder of couple while children slept upstairs By Press Association December 22, 2021, 10:21 am Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Collin Reeves (left), in the dock at Taunton Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 34-year-old man accused of killing a young married couple in their Somerset home while their children slept upstairs will stand trial for murder in June next year. Collin Reeves, 34, is accused of fatally attacking Stephen and Jennifer Chapple, who were both in their 30s, at their home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, on the evening of November 21. Reeves, also of Dragon Rise, did not appear at a case management hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday. Judge Peter Blair QC provisionally listed the trial for June 6 next year. Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, said he did not expect it to last more than a week. A further case management hearing is scheduled for March 25. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Four face trial over toppling of Bristol statue of slave trader Edward Colston Man accused of murdering Aberdeen grandmother ‘fit to stand trial’ Woman left man permanently scarred after vicious assault prompted by alleged ‘slut drop’ Stepmother jailed for murdering boy, 6, as family say authorities ‘failed’ him