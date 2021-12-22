Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91.

Her son, the artist Andrew Hart Adler, confirmed the news to the PA news agency.

He also shared a photograph on Instagram of himself with his mother in 1967, saying she has now reunited with her husband Douglas Rae, to whom she was married for 48 years and who died earlier this year.

He wrote: “Sally Ann and I in 1967 off of Catalina. You are finally with Douglas. All my memories of you live on.”

The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades.

Howes replaced Dame Julie Andrews as Eliza Doolittle in the original Broadway production of My Fair Lady in 1958 when Dame Julie returned to the UK to star in the show’s West End production.

She was also featured on the cover of US magazine Life in March of that year.

In 1963 she was nominated for a Tony Award for best lead actress in a musical for her performance in Brigadoon.

Howes was cast in the famous 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang opposite showbiz veteran Dick Van Dyke (PA)

Howes was cast in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as Truly Scrumptious – the daughter of a confectionery magnate – opposite showbiz veteran Dick Van Dyke, performing classic songs including Toot Sweets and Hushabye Mountain, and appearing as a wind-up figurine in Doll On A Music Box.

From September 2007 to January 2008 she returned to My Fair Lady, performing in a US tour of the show, produced by Sir Cameron Mackintosh, appearing as Mrs Higgins.

Howes was born on July 20 1930 in St John’s Wood in west London.

She was the daughter of actress-singer Patricia Malone and British entertainer Bobby Howes, with whom she starred in Lerner and Loewe’s Paint Your Wagon.

Other notable performances were in stage shows Summer Song and A Hatful Of Rain.