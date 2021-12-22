Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 11:45 am
Sally Ann Howes pictured at the royal world premiere of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in London in 1968 (PA)
Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91.

Her son, the artist Andrew Hart Adler, confirmed the news to the PA news agency.

He also shared a photograph on Instagram of himself with his mother in 1967, saying she has now reunited with her husband Douglas Rae, to whom she was married for 48 years and who died earlier this year.

He wrote: “Sally Ann and I in 1967 off of Catalina. You are finally with Douglas. All my memories of you live on.”

The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades.

Howes replaced Dame Julie Andrews as Eliza Doolittle in the original Broadway production of My Fair Lady in 1958 when Dame Julie returned to the UK to star in the show’s West End production.

She was also featured on the cover of US magazine Life in March of that year.

In 1963 she was nominated for a Tony Award for best lead actress in a musical for her performance in Brigadoon.

Film – ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ – Sally Ann Howes – Pinewood Studios
Howes was cast in the famous 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang opposite showbiz veteran Dick Van Dyke (PA)

Howes was cast in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as Truly Scrumptious – the daughter of a confectionery magnate – opposite showbiz veteran Dick Van Dyke, performing classic songs including Toot Sweets and Hushabye Mountain, and appearing as a wind-up figurine in Doll On A Music Box.

From September 2007 to January 2008 she returned to My Fair Lady, performing in a US tour of the show, produced by Sir Cameron Mackintosh, appearing as Mrs Higgins.

Howes was born on July 20 1930 in St John’s Wood in west London.

She was the daughter of actress-singer Patricia Malone and British entertainer Bobby Howes, with whom she starred in Lerner and Loewe’s Paint Your Wagon.

Other notable performances were in stage shows Summer Song and A Hatful Of Rain.

