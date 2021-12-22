Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Another 160 people intercepted while trying to cross the Channel

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 11:47 am
More than 27,000 people have so far reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 27,000 people have so far reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Scores more people have been intercepted attempting to cross the English Channel.

More than 27,000 people have so far reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

The Home Office confirmed that, on Monday, the UK authorities rescued or intercepted 82 people on three boats while the French stopped 86 people on four boats.

This followed more than 1,000 people attempting to cross from France over four days including last weekend.

A total of 27 people are thought to have died, including seven women, a teenager and a seven-year-old girl, when their boat sank while trying to cross the Channel last month.

Governments pushback plans
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel in November (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Tom Pursglove, minister for justice and tackling illegal migration, said: “For nearly two decades the public have been crying out for the broken asylum system to be reformed and that’s what this Government is delivering.

“The Nationality and Borders Bill, which was backed by a majority of 67 MPs this month, will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally, and introduce life sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the country.

“The sooner the House of Lords passes the Bill in the new year, the sooner we can break the business model of the people smugglers, protect those in genuine need of asylum, and ensure the swift removal of those with no right to be here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal