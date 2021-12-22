Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Father ‘just made a cuppa and turned on the football’ after £1m lottery win

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 1:33 pm
Paul McDonald, from Bexhill, won £1m on the National Lottery (The National Lottery/PA)
A father-of-two who won £1 million on the National Lottery has said he switched on the television to watch the football before telling his family of his “utterly life-changing” prize.

Paul McDonald had just spent his Sunday afternoon putting up Christmas decorations when he checked his emails and found he had scooped the cash.

But, instead of rushing to tell his partner and two daughters, the 48-year-old distribution worker simply switched off his computer, made himself a cup of tea and sat down to watch the match.

It was only after the realisation had begun to sink in that Mr McDonald decided to go to the pantomime in which his five-year-old daughter was performing to let his family know the news.

Mr McDonald told the PA news agency: “It was a bit of a shock, I didn’t think it was real. I just logged out of the computer and sat down to watch the football.

“I think it was my way of dealing with the surprise, but a slurp of tea and a bit of football kickstarted me again.

“I then logged back in to the account about 30 times, each time expecting it to disappear but always seeing the same winning amount. Eventually I took a screen grab and dashed off to catch the second half of the panto.”

He said he had promised his daughter he would decorate the family home in Bexhill, East Sussex, in time to catch her part, which came towards the end of the pantomime.

He said: “It’s crazy – one minute you’re battling with extension leads and focused on putting up the Christmas lights, hoping to make it to the second half of the local Christmas panto to see your youngest’s performance, the next you’re a millionaire.

“I’ve worked all my life, I’m proud to be a grafter from a family of grafters, so to suddenly discover on a Sunday evening that I’ve won more money than most people earn in a lifetime is taking some time for the analytical side of my brain to absorb.

“The other part of my brain, the dreamer and adventurous side, is all over the win.”

Mr McDonald said he does not plan to give up his job but intends to spend the money on family trips.

He said: “This win will mean we can enjoy little sparkles every now and then. Whether it’s a luxury ski-holiday to Aspen, Christmas trips to Lapland, meals out with family and friends, or weekends away just for us, breaking out from daily life and making memories is going to be utterly life-changing.”

He went on: “My youngest doesn’t quite understand the value of money but my eldest, who is 16, was a bit overwhelmed, there were a few tears.

“She gave me some advice that I could cut down on my working hours, which possibly I might do but I’m not planning to give up work yet.”

He added: “It will make life a lot easier. Money doesn’t buy happiness but it does make life a lot easier, it gives us options and gives the children security and will give me more time to spend with friends and family.”

Mr McDonald bought his £1,063,516 winning ticket for the Must Be Won draw on Saturday December 11 on the National Lottery website, and the lucky numbers were 6, 13, 14, 15, 31, 33 with bonus ball 38.

