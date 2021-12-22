Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ancient DNA study reveals large scale migrations into Bronze Age Britain

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 4:01 pm
The study suggests that people migrated into southern Britain about 3,000 years ago (Wessex Archaeology/PA)
The study suggests that people migrated into southern Britain about 3,000 years ago (Wessex Archaeology/PA)

The movement of people into southern Britain during the Bronze Age has been traced using ancient DNA.

New research reveals fresh insights into the languages spoken at the time, the ancestry of present-day England and Wales, and even ancient habits of dairy consumption.

Researchers analysed the DNA of 793 newly reported individuals in the largest genome-wide study involving ancient humans.

Their findings indicate large-scale migration, likely from somewhere in France to the southern part of Great Britain – or modern-day England and Wales.

This eventually replaced about 50% of the ancestry of the island during the Late Bronze Age (1200 to 800 BC), the study suggests.

The research was conducted by more than 200 international researchers led by Harvard geneticists David Reich and Nick Patterson.

Michael Isakov, a Harvard undergraduate who discovered the existence of the 3,000-year-old migration, is one of the co-first authors.

Professor Reich said: “This shows the power of large-scale genetic data in concert with archaeological and other data to get rich information about our past from a time before writing.

“The studies are not only important for Great Britain, where we now have far more ancient DNA data than in any other region, but also because of what they show about the promise of similar studies elsewhere in the world.”

Researchers say the study supports a recent theory that early Celtic languages came to Great Britain from France during the Late Bronze Age.

But it challenges two prominent theories: that the languages arrived hundreds of years later, in the Iron Age; or 1,500 years earlier at the dawn of the Bronze Age.

Festival of Archaeology
DNA extracted from the bones of ancient people found at archaeological sites in England and Wales was used in the study (PA)

Prof Reich said: “By using genetic data to document times when there were large-scale movements of people into a region, we can identify plausible times for a language shift.

“Known Celtic languages are too similar in their vocabularies to plausibly descend from a common ancestor 4,500 years ago, which is the time of the earlier pulse of large-scale migration, and very little migration occurred in the Iron Age.

“If you’re a serious scholar, the genetic data should make you adjust your beliefs, down-weighting the scenario of early Celtic language coming in the Iron Age (and early Bronze Age) and up-weighting the Late Bronze Age.”

Genetic analysis also revealed that the ability to digest cow’s milk dramatically increased in Britain from 1200 to 200 BC – about a millennium earlier than it did in central Europe.

Researchers suggest these findings illuminate a different role for dairy consumption in Britain during this period compared with the rest of mainland Europe.

But they say more study is needed to define that role.

Increased milk tolerance would have provided a big advantage in the former of higher survival rates among the children of people carrying this genetic adaptation.

According to the research, published in Nature, contemporary English people have more DNA from early European farmers than people who lived in England about 4,000 years ago.

The team set out to collect DNA from later periods to detect the shift.

A second paper looks at kinship practices of 35 individuals who lived about 5,700 years ago and were buried in a tomb at Hazleton North in Gloucestershire, England.

Researchers found a 27-person family, which is three times larger than the second-largest documented ancient family, whose kin relationships could be determined by analysing their DNA.

The team created a family tree that covered five generations and found examples of polygyny, polyandry, adoption, and a key role for both patrilineal and matrilineal descent.

