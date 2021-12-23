Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Collection of Spitfires to go on display at former base

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 12:03 am
Twelve Spitfires (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Twelve Spitfires (Joe Giddens/ PA)

A dozen Spitfires are to go on display at the place where the first operational squadron of the planes flew from.

The Spitfire, with its elliptical wings and powerful Rolls Royce engine, is famous for its role in the Battle of Britain in 1940.

The 12 aircraft, of varying marks, will go on show at IWM Duxford in Cambridgeshire as part of the museum’s exhibition – Spitfire: Evolution of an Icon.

Curators said they were able to bring the 12 planes together thanks to a number of private owners who loaned their Spitfires to the museum for the duration of the exhibition.

Duxford’s Spitfire: Evolution of an Icon exhibition
Twelve Spitfires are assembled for IWM Duxford’s Spitfire: Evolution of an Icon exhibition (Joe Giddens/PA)

The first Spitfire was flown into RAF Duxford in 1938, where it was received by the base’s number 19 Squadron.

The museum says it still has the largest range of different Spitfire marks anywhere in the world.

It said the new exhibition, in its AirSpace hall, will be the “largest exhibition of these historic aircraft”.

Alongside IWM’s own Mk Ia Spitfire, which is one of few remaining airworthy Spitfires to have seen conflict in the Second World War, there will also be Mk V, Mk IX and Mk XIV Spitfires among others.

Duxford’s Spitfire: Evolution of an Icon exhibition
(Joe Giddens/ PA)

IWM curator Adrian Kerrison said: “The Spitfire became synonymous with hope and protection as the threat of German invasion loomed heavy over Britain.

“The aircraft captured the hearts of the home front to such an extent that members of the public from across Britain and the Commonwealth would dig deep into their own pockets to fund their production, and the love for them has not subsided since they were first produced.

“It’s a great honour for us at IWM Duxford to know that we were not only the location from which the first operational Spitfire squadron flew, but that now we can bring together so many of them in one place for the first time and enable visitors to get up close and learn more about this icon of victory.”

Spitfire: Evolution of an Icon will be open to visitors to IWM Duxford from December 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal