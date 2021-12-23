Fred Sirieix will transform into a festive turkey for Strictly Christmas special

An error occurred. Please try again.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix has revealed he will be dressed as a festive turkey and will fly through the air during the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The French maitre d’ will transform into the classic Christmas bird by adorning a brown diamante-encrusted suit with a crimson shirt and feathers.

He has also dyed his hair bright red for the occasion to match his professional partner Dianne Buswell’s signature locks as they dance the quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

The restaurant host admitted he had been initially ‘scared’ of going the festive special (Guy Levy/BBC)

Discussing getting the Strictly styling treatment, Sirieix said: “I’m not normally into spray tans or makeup – you’re not going to turn me into Brad Pitt, so what’s the point?”

Buswell added that his outfit for the festive episode was “pretty out there”, to which the restaurant host agreed, saying: “I am a Turkey, and she’s got me flying through the air!”

Sirieix, 49, explained he had agreed to take part in the Christmas special to overcome his fear.

He explained: “When I got the call I was as excited as I was scared, I can’t let fear rule me.

“Because I was so scared I thought, I had to do it. It’s about finding that headspace, with myself and Dianne, ignoring everything around us, which is a challenge and I can’t wait.”

The pair will dance the quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens (Guy Levy/BBC)

The restaurant host admitted rehearsals for the show had been “great” but also “hard” as he is not experienced in dance.

He added: “I’ve been practising this one dance for three weeks, it isn’t perfect, but it’s as good as it can be.

“I’m not a dancer, my level of dancing is standing on tables as Christmas parties with my top off!”

Sirieix noted that he appreciated the honesty of his dance partner and that she “doesn’t sugar coat” her criticism in training, and said we would love to win her the glitterball trophy as a Christmas present.

Buswell was partnered with comedian Robert Webb on the recent Strictly Come Dancing series, but the pair withdrew from the competition back in October due to Webb’s ill health.

Sirieix said he appreciates Buswell’s honesty in rehearsals (Guy Levy/BBC)

The Australian dancer will return to the dancefloor at Christmas with Sirieix and said she appreciated his eagerness to learn.

“It was refreshing and so great to have someone so keen to learn the dance,” she said.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more! As well as having a good laugh along the way, it was great to have a partner who was so keen to learn how to dance.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day on BBC One at 5.10pm.