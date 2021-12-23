Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four men jailed for ram-raids across luxury West End stores

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 12:31 pm Updated: December 23, 2021, 12:37 pm
Martin Dunne (Handout/PA)
Martin Dunne (Handout/PA)

Four members of an organised crime group who looted more than £465,000 worth of designer goods in a series of ram-raids across London’s West End have been jailed.

The men smashed their way through the doors of several luxury clothes stores last year using stolen vehicles and a sledgehammer, the Metropolitan Police said.

Martin Dunne, 37, Gary Lynch, 32, Anthony Alleyne, 54, Omar Bakali and Jamie Claydon, both 28, admitted conspiracy to burgle in connection with the raids.

A haul of Balenciaga and Valentino handbags was plundered from Selfridge’s on Oxford Street before the group fled undetected in a Jaguar and an Audi-S with fake number plates during the first offence on July 14 last year.

It was only after the second burglary that officers from the Met’s Flying Squad were able to begin tracking down the men using CCTV, DNA evidence and phone records.

Omar Bakali
Omar Bakali (Handout/PA)

On July 24 last year, they carried out a smash-and-grab on Celine on Mount Street, wreaking “havoc” by reversing through the front doors in a stolen Golf and stealing further handbags, police said.

DNA taken from the vehicle, which was abandoned at the scene, linked it to Alleyne.

CCTV showed the group meet in Highgate, north London, after the offence and load a Ford Transit van, linked to Lynch, with stolen goods.

Gary Lynch
Gary Lynch (Handout/PA)

Images and messages found on Bakali’s phone revealed he had tried to sell the handbags the following day.

The group was caught after breaking into Italian skiwear store Moncler on Old Bond Street using a sledgehammer in the early hours of October 9 last year.

They approached the store just after midnight in a stolen Kia and two motorbikes before stealing a number of jackets, bags and other items of clothing and fleeing the scene.

Anthony Alleyne
Anthony Alleyne (Handout/PA

Officers conducting surveillance in Epping later that day found Claydon in a van with a haul of Moncler clothing in bin bags.

He was arrested on suspicion of handling goods and released under investigation.

The five men were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday.

Dunne, of Foxes Parade, Waltham Abbey, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. Bakali, of Hopefield Avenue, Kilburn, was jailed for four years and four months.

Jamie Claydon
Jamie Claydon (Handout/PA)

Alleyne, of Peckham Road, Peckham, was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment. Lynch, of Tudor Close Highgate, was handed two years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Claydon, of Ipswich Road, Newbourne, Suffolk, admitted a further count of handling stolen goods and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment suspended for two years.

Detective Constable Martyn Stone from the Met’s Flying Squad, said: “This was an immensely complex investigation involving a huge amount of evidence.

“The group caused havoc in the West End with buildings being severely damaged and high-valued goods being stolen. These men have since discovered that crime does not pay and thanks to the complex investigative work by the Flying Squad, they will instead be spending time behind bars.”

