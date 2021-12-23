Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Thanksgiving service for Duke of Edinburgh planned for the spring

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 3:15 pm Updated: December 23, 2021, 3:39 pm
The Duke of Edinburgh died in April (PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh died in April (PA)

A service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place next year.

Buckingham Palace said the service will be held at Westminster Abbey in London in the spring.

It is understood the date will be confirmed in due course and the guestlist is being finalised.

The Queen
The Queen sat alone at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh due to coronavirus restrictions in place at the time (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It is thought it will consist of family, friends, dignitaries and representatives of the charities and organisations which Philip was associated with.

Philip, the Queen’s husband of 74 years, died aged 99 in April.

His funeral was held during the pandemic and complied with coronavirus restrictions within the confines of Windsor Castle.

The Queen was sitting alone, socially distanced from her family, as she mourned during the service.

Thames Valley Police warned people to stay away due to the strict coronavirus guidance that was in place at the time.

Only a few people were present in the town during the morning of the funeral, however, hundreds congregated outside the castle to pay their respects to him later in the day as he was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel.

Following his death, the Queen said she and her family were in a “period of great sadness”, but that she was comforted by the tributes paid to him.

“We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,” she said.

Saturday marks the Queen’s first Christmas without her husband.

She will be spending it at Windsor, where the pair spent their last Christmas together before Philip’s death, as a “precautionary” measure amid rising coronavirus cases.

A Clarence House spokesman has confirmed the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit the Queen on Christmas Day.

