Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Disabled former rugby star tackles 11,490 metres with Christmas tree for charity

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 6:31 pm Updated: December 24, 2021, 9:29 am
Ed Jackson (right) and Ross Stirling have successfully carried the tree to the summit of Ben Nevis during their 12 Peaks of Christmas challenge (Ed Jackson/PA)
Ed Jackson (right) and Ross Stirling have successfully carried the tree to the summit of Ben Nevis during their 12 Peaks of Christmas challenge (Ed Jackson/PA)

A quadriplegic former professional rugby player is carrying a Christmas tree up the UK’s highest mountains to raise money for charity.

Ed Jackson was a keen outdoor enthusiast when he fractured multiple spinal vertebrae in 2017 as doctors warned him he may never walk again.

But the former rugby union star has defied the odds and, along with fellow climber Ross Stirling, is tackling the “12 Peaks Of Christmas” over six days, raising more than £12,000 so far for the Millimetres 2 Mountains Foundation and War Child’s Afghanistan emergency appeal.

The two started in Scotland on December 19 where they climbed to the summit of the UK’s tallest mountain, Ben Nevis.

They plan to conclude their challenge on the top of Snowdon on Christmas Eve.

The men are using a special rucksack from British outdoor brand Berghaus, modified by Sam Strong on the company’s product development team, to carry their tree up 11,490 metres of ascent in six days across Scotland, England and Wales.

The bespoke piece of kit allows Mr Jackson to climb despite his severe disabilities as he has tackled the country’s most challenging terrain, including the ascent of two 4,000 metre Alpine peaks in 48 hours.

Ed Jackson carrying Christmas Tree up Ben Nevis
Ed Jackson, a quadriplegic former rugby union star, has carried a Christmas tree to the summit of Ben Nevis for charity (Ed Jackson/PA)

Mr Jackson and Mr Stirling, 39, will have climbed thousands of metres across the course of six days, from Skiddaw, Helvellyn, Scafell Pike and Great Gable in the Lake District to Yorkshire’s three peaks: Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-Gent.

The 12 Peaks Of Christmas will conclude in Wales with Tryfan, Glyder Fawr and finally, Snowdon, the first major mountain Ed ascended after he was able to walk again.

The two are fundraising for the Millimetres 2 Mountains Foundation, founded by Mr Jackson to improve the lives of those facing mental health challenges following adversity in their lives through outdoor adventure.

The other 50% of money will be donated to War Child’s Afghanistan emergency appeal, to help more than 400,000 fleeing their homes in the wake of the country’s takeover by the Taliban.

Ed Jackson and Ross Stirling
Mr Jackson (left) and Mr Stirling have said they are ‘determined’ to climb all 12 peaks (Ed Jackson/PA)

Mr Jackson said of the cause: “Christmas is a time for gratitude, cheer and hope, but for some it instead puts the spotlight on what was and could have been.

“Trauma, be it physical or psychological, can steal hope from anyone.

“Ross and I were well aware that carrying a tree while attempting the 12 Peaks Of Christmas is going be very hard work, but we’re determined to make it to the summit of Snowdon on Christmas Eve, which is where my post-accident journey in the outdoors really began!”

“As always, I’m hugely grateful to Berghaus for making some brilliant adaptations to kit that will help keep me moving in the mountains, and to everyone else who is supporting us,” he added.

Sam Strong with the unique rucksack that enables Ed Jackson to carry the Christmas Tree
Berghaus’ Sam Strong, who works on the company’s product development team, modified a bespoke backpack that enables Mr Jackson to carry the Christmas Tree (Ed Jackson/PA)

Mr Jackson played for club and country, representing England in his early years for the U16 and U18 teams.

He won the Four Nations title in 2006 with the England U18 team, before making his senior debut as a number 8 for Bath in 2007 and captaining the team at the Middlesex Stevens.

Mr Jackson was playing for Newport Gwent Dragons when he suffered a spinal injury after diving into the shallow end of a swimming pool.

To donate to Ed Jackson and Ross Stirling’s 12 Peaks Of Christmas fundraiser, go to: www.justgiving.com/campaign/12peaksofchristmas

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]