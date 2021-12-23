Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Johnny Marr among those paying tribute to Joan Didion after her death aged 87

By Press Association
December 23, 2021, 10:59 pm
Joan Didion (Kathy Willens/AP)
Joan Didion (Kathy Willens/AP)

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr is among those paying tribute to “genius” US writer Joan Didion following her death aged 87.

The author, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an “inspiration” who “changed the art of writing” online.

She died from complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to her publisher Penguin Random House, which announced her death on Thursday.

English musician Marr wrote: “RIP Joan Didion. A singular genius and inspiration.

“For anyone who is interested see the Netflix doc ‘The Centre Will Not Hold’. Class.”

The official account of The Doors tweeted a quote by Didion, which went: “‘On the whole my attention was only minimally engaged by the preoccupations of rock-and-roll bands, but The Doors were different, The Doors interested me.

“The Doors’ music insisted that love was sex and sex was death…’”

“R.I.P. Joan Didion, 1934-2021,” the account added.

Other celebrities shared personal stories online of Didion and encounters with her and her work.

Comedian Rob Delaney said he has the “deepest gratitude” to the writer, who had helped him through a “brutal, dark time”.

“When my son was getting chemo for the cancer that would ultimately kill him, a very close friend of mine died by suicide,” he said.

“Shortly afterward I read The Year of Magical Thinking & was thrilled, electrified that someone else had gone through 2 nightmares at once & written about it.

“Deepest gratitude to Joan Didion for how she helped me during a brutal, dark time.”

Rosanne Cash, daughter of American musician Johnny Cash, said: “I was honored to meet her once, at a dinner party shortly after The Year of Magical Thinking.

“We were lucky to have her for 87 years.”

Oscar winning-actress Reese Witherspoon said: “A brilliant author who changed the art of writing.

“Thank you #JoanDidion for sharing your stories and work with the world. My prayers go out to all who knew and loved her.”

Fellow US actress Jessica Chastain said: “Seizing the moment & celebrating Joan Didion today.”

