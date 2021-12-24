Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duchess of Cornwall to read Dickens’ Christmas classic on social media

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 12:03 am
The Duchess of Cornwall reads an extract from A Christmas Carol (Clarence House/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall will read extracts of Charles Dickens’ festive classic A Christmas Carol in a series published on social media set to run over the 12 days of Christmas.

The series, broadcast via @DuchessofCornwallsReadingRoom on Instagram, will begin on Christmas Day, with the Prince of Wales reading stave one of the famous story in which misanthrope Ebenezer Scrooge rediscovers the magic of Christmas.

Other contributors will include Miriam Margolyes, Paterson Joseph, Sir Derek Jacobi, Simon Callow, Stephen Mangan and Bridgette Amofah.

HRH the Prince of Wales reads A Christmas Carol
The Dickens Museum has produced a PDF version of A Christmas Carol to download for free via The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room for listeners to read along at home.

In a video introducing the series, the duchess said: “A Christmas Carol is a story which in so many ways begun Christmas as we know it today.

“It follows themes of love, kindness, compassion and tolerance, and it speaks to the heart.”

The Prince of Wales urged listeners to join him and Camilla as they, along with “a little help from some friends”, shared Charles Dickens’ “wonderful story”.

The Duchess of Cornwall reads from A Christmas Carol
The duchess said she hoped listeners would join them on this “literary journey”, adding: “May it haunt your houses pleasantly and may we wish each and every one of you a very happy Christmas.”

Echoing the words of one of the fable’s best-loved characters, the Prince of Wales said: “God bless us, every one.”

The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room, an online literary hub, was launched in January 2021, inspired by the success of the duchess’s reading lists shared during the pandemic in 2020.

It offers book recommendations and exclusive insight from the authors themselves.

