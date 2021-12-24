Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Three arrested in Jobari Gooden murder probe

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 2:57 pm
Jobari Gooden (Metropolitan Police/PA) NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Jobari Gooden (Metropolitan Police/PA) NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Three people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street in broad daylight.

Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye, south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17.

Emergency services attended the scene responding to reports of a fight in Choumert Road, where they found Mr Gooden suffering stab wounds.

He was taken to a south London hospital where he died shortly after 6pm.

On Thursday, police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder at an address in Gillingham, Kent.

A man and woman, both aged 37, were arrested at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody.

Detectives are still appealing for information and are urging anyone who may be able to help with their investigation to contact police directly by calling 101 and quote CAD 4252/17DEC.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal