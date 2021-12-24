Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Woman runs 24 half-marathons for charity that helped her when she was sectioned

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 2:59 pm
(Charlie Smith)
(Charlie Smith)

A woman whose mental health was so bad at the start of 2021 she had to be sectioned for her own safety has completed 24 half-marathons in 24 days to raise money for charity.

Radio producer Charlie Smith, 28, undertook the challenge to raise money for mental health charity Mind, who helped her after she was sectioned earlier this year.

She set out with the intention of raising £500, but by the time she completed her 24th half-marathon on Christmas Eve she had passed £25,000.

Ms Smith, from Leeds, told the PA news agency: “I just feel really proud of myself.

“This year has been really, really, really hard, and there have been many times where I really did not think I would make it this far on in the year – I genuinely didn’t think that I was going to survive the first few months.

“So to be at this stage stage where I’ve not only survived it, but I’ve done this challenge and raised all this money, it just feels absolutely sensational.”

Ms Smith, who has bipolar disorder and OCD, said she was “in a really, really bad, bad way” towards the start of 2021.

“I just felt so low and I had a lot of suicidal thoughts,” she said.

“It got to a stage where I’d made plans to take my life essentially.”

Charlie Smith during one of her runs
Charlie Smith completed her final half-marathon on Christmas Eve (Charlie Smith)

Ms Smith was referred to local specialists after her therapist realised something was wrong, and ultimately she found herself hospitalised for her own safety.

It was while she was there, with staff contact lower than usual because of Covid, that she found herself turning to Mind.

“I found myself using Mind a lot,” she said.

“I was scared and alone in my hospital room, I didn’t really know what to expect going forward. I didn’t really know what kind of options I had.

“So I did a bit of research and ended up on the Mind website and I became a lot more familiar with what I should do and what sort of options are out there, but also there were a lot of stories on there of people who had been in similar situations, people who’d kind of come through the other side, and just seeing that made me feel a lot less on my own.”

The charity was also “a godsend” for her wife Vicky, Ms Smith said, because of the support they could offer while she was in hospital.

The idea for the running challenge came around while she was deciding what advent calendar she might get this year.

“I was doing some research and came across different ideas that people had, like people were doing random acts of kindness, or were doing something for like a food bank where they did an item a day,” she said.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I could…do something that would give back to people who have helped me this year’.”

The challenge was not all plain sailing, as an Achilles injury she sustained meant she had to walk rather than run most of the last week of half-marathons.

But she said the “absolutely incredible” generosity of those who have donated has made it all worthwhile.

“I keep checking (the total) and I honestly keep tearing up because I just can’t quite believe it,” she said.

To donate head to justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie-smith60

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal