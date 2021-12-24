Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man arrested following theft of iPads from children’s hospital

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 6:53 pm
A general view of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where 100 iPads worth £70,000 were stolen (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man has been arrested following the theft of 100 iPads from a children’s hospital.

The iPads, worth £70,000, were stolen from Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in West Derby, Liverpool from an outdoor container.

Officers were called to the scene at 9pm on Friday November 19.

Police carried out extensive CCTV and witness inquiries which revealed that a man sold 40 iPads to a sell-and-exchange store in Liverpool last month.

A 54-year-old man from Halewood was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of burglary and was taken to a Merseyside police station for questioning by detectives, where he remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “These iPads were bought as gifts to give to sick children and their families at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

“Thanks to the hard work of our officers we have made an arrest in the run-up to Christmas that will hopefully make them feel safe and secure.

“I hope this arrest shows how seriously Merseyside Police takes such offences especially at a place that is at the heart of our community and treats so many children and babies with such complex and specialist conditions.

“If you have any information regarding theft or burglary please contact or speak to our officers.”

