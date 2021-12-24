Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Footballer Daniel Sturridge ordered to pay £22,400 to man who found his lost dog

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 8:29 pm Updated: December 24, 2021, 8:31 pm
Daniel Sturridge (Mike Egerton/PA)
Daniel Sturridge (Mike Egerton/PA)

Footballer Daniel Sturridge has been ordered to pay 30,000 US dollars (£22,400) to a man who found his lost dog.

The former Liverpool striker said the pet was stolen from a house in Los Angeles in 2019 and offered a reward for its return.

The Pomeranian, named Lucci, was found by local musician Foster Washington who shared pictures on social media and helped reunite Sturridge with his dog.

A Los Angeles court has now ordered Sturridge to pay Washington 30,085 US dollars after he did not honour the reward.

Court documents obtained by the PA news agency show that a default judgment was given, meaning Sturridge did not answer to the complaint.

Mr Washington, whose rapper name is Killa Fame, said he felt “let down” by Sturridge.

“Hopefully he pays up and doesn’t try to appeal it,” he told PA.

“I’m excited about it, I’ve been fighting this case for over a year, I can’t believe it’s over.

“When we found the dog I thought my life was going to be better.”

Mr Washington added he had yet to arrange the payment with Sturridge.

Representatives for Sturridge have been contacted for comment.

