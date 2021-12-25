Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Archbishop of Canterbury praises volunteers helping refugees in Christmas sermon

By Press Association
December 25, 2021, 12:03 am
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, will be making his Christmas sermon at Canterbury Cathedral (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, will be making his Christmas sermon at Canterbury Cathedral (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury will use his Christmas sermon to preach a message of support to volunteers helping refugees, and is expected to say that “the Christmas story shows us how we must treat those who are unlike us”.

The Most Rev Justin Welby, who will preach the sermon at the Christmas Day Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral at 11am, is expected to say that the Christmas story of Joseph and Mary searching for shelter demonstrates the need to treat those “who have far less than us, who have lived with the devastating limits of war and national tragedy – those who risk everything to arrive on the beaches” with compassion.

He is expected to say that “there is no doubting” the human capacity to show “great kindness”, and that volunteers working to welcome refugees arriving on beaches close to Canterbury Cathedral are “amazing people”.

Mr Welby is expected to praise rescuers such as the crews of the RNLI and the Border Patrol cutters’ crews in his sermon.

He is also expected to pay tribute to those volunteering at food banks over the festive period and “other places of comfort and help” which “show this country at its best” and embody the saying, “it’s not about me”.

Mr Welby is expected to reference the way in which the pandemic experience has forced people to confront their “fragility” as never before.

“We all face uncertainty, uncontrollability and unpredictability, from Sage and Cabinet to each one of us, from huge companies to those sleeping rough,” he is expected to say.

The sermon will be available to live stream from Canterbury Cathedral’s website, and the final text of the sermon will be published on the Archbishop of Canterbury’s website shortly after its delivery.

Mr Welby recently framed vaccination in the pandemic as a moral issue, and said that getting the jab reduces the chances of illness being spread, adding, “it’s not about me and my rights to choose – it’s about how I love my neighbour”.

He said that the Queen, 95, who cancelled the traditional pre-Christmas lunch with her extended family and will spend Christmas Day at Windsor rather than Sandringham, had set “the example to follow”.

Mr Welby told ITV News at Ten that he felt “real disappointment and sadness” when he saw the photograph of Downing Street staff eating cheese and drinking wine in the No 10 garden during the first lockdown.

