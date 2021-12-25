Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arnold Schwarzenegger donates £186,700 to house veterans ahead of festive season

By Press Association
December 25, 2021, 12:27 am
Arnold Schwarzenegger during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated 250,000 dollars (£186,700) to help provide housing for war veterans in the state of California ahead of Christmas.

The former bodybuilder said that everyone “has the power” to help others during the festive period.

“This is what Christmas is all about,” he wrote on Twitter.

“All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season.

“It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else.”

The money has been used to purchase 25 “tiny homes” – small housing units with beds and heating – to help homeless veterans in West Los Angeles.

Schwarzenegger, who used to be the California governor, said continuously engaging with charity “makes me feel good.”

“I’m ecstatic, I’m really excited, this is the greatest gift,” he told local news show The Issue Is.

“We brought everyone together and there was no one that said it couldn’t be done.

“It makes me feel good that I can continuously give back to this country that means everything to me.”

