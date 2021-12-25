Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William and Kate ‘thinking of those who are alone at Christmas’

By Press Association
December 25, 2021, 9:59 am
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said they are thinking of people who are spending Christmas alone this year.

William and Kate said they recognised it is “different to what so many of us had planned” following a spike in Covid cases in recent weeks, forcing people to isolate away from their families.

In a tweet, the couple said: “This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned. From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you. W & C.”

The couple have also changed their Christmas plans this year following the Queen’s decision to stay at Windsor rather than travelling to Sandringham as usual.

A spokesperson from Kensington Palace on Thursday said the duke and duchess will spend Christmas in Norfolk and will be joined by some members of the Middleton family.

The Queen is being joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for her first Christmas without her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

She took the decision to remain at Windsor as a “precautionary” measure following rising Covid-19 case numbers.

On Christmas Eve, a community carol service aired called Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

It was hosted by Kate as a thank you to the people who have supported their communities during the pandemic.

During the service, she played the piano and accompanied pop star Tom Walker for a performance.

