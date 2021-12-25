William and Kate ‘thinking of those who are alone at Christmas’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said they are thinking of people who are spending Christmas alone this year.

William and Kate said they recognised it is “different to what so many of us had planned” following a spike in Covid cases in recent weeks, forcing people to isolate away from their families.

In a tweet, the couple said: “This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned. From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you. W & C.”

The couple have also changed their Christmas plans this year following the Queen’s decision to stay at Windsor rather than travelling to Sandringham as usual.

A spokesperson from Kensington Palace on Thursday said the duke and duchess will spend Christmas in Norfolk and will be joined by some members of the Middleton family.

The Queen is being joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for her first Christmas without her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

She took the decision to remain at Windsor as a “precautionary” measure following rising Covid-19 case numbers.

On Christmas Eve, a community carol service aired called Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

It was hosted by Kate as a thank you to the people who have supported their communities during the pandemic.

During the service, she played the piano and accompanied pop star Tom Walker for a performance.