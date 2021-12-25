Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles and Camilla attend Windsor service ahead of Christmas Day with the Queen

By Press Association
December 25, 2021, 11:05 am Updated: December 25, 2021, 1:27 pm
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive to attend the Christmas Day morning church service (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive to attend the Christmas Day morning church service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have attended a service at St George’s Chapel ahead of spending Christmas Day with the Queen.

The couple were joined at the chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle by the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Camilla, dressed in a blue and turquoise chequered jacket and matching hat, wished a “Happy Christmas” to members of the press as the couple walked to the chapel.

It is understood the Queen’s absence from the service is a personal choice and follows a precautionary approach seen over the last six months.

Sophie and Edward were accompanied by their daughter Lady Louise and son James, Viscount Severn.

The royals were greeted at the entrance by the Dean of Windsor before moving inside for the morning service.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by the Dean of Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The service, which is ticketed, was attended by residents of the Windsor estate and members of the chapel congregation.

The Queen is expected to be joined at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day by Charles and Camilla, having shelved her customary trip to Sandringham as a “precautionary” measure amid rising coronavirus cases.

It is understood Charles and Camilla, along with Edward and Sophie, will join the monarch for lunch.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Dean of Windsor welcomes the Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas in Norfolk, and will be joined by some members of the Middleton family.

This is the 95-year-old monarch’s first festive period without the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 in April.

Coronavirus restrictions at the time meant the Queen was forced to sit alone in St George’s Chapel for his funeral service.

The Queen’s address to the nation will be broadcast across multiple channels at 3pm.

