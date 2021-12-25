British estate agent shot dead in Florida

An error occurred. Please try again.

A British estate agent was shot dead in a vehicle in the US, two days before Christmas.

Sara Trost, 40, of Parkland, Florida, was found by officers in the driver’s seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Coral Springs Police Department said.

Ms Trost was from Southend, Essex, and was the mother of a toddler, according to reports.

Active scene involving a shooting with one victim in the area of Creekside Drive and 441. Detectives are conducting an investigation. No immediate threat to that area. pic.twitter.com/gmEEbZvdjv — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) December 23, 2021

A statement from detectives said: “Despite immediate medical treatment, the driver succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced dead.

“Coral Springs Police Department detectives conducted an immediate investigation and detained an individual in connection with the shooting.

“At this time there are no additional suspects being sought, nor is there a threat to the community.

“Crimes against persons unit are actively investigating the incident.”

An updated report from detectives said 51-year-old Raymond Wesley Reese was charged with first degree murder on Christmas Eve.

The Times newspaper reported that she had shared opinions on social media about the Parkland high school shooting, in Florida in 2018.