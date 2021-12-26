Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – December 26

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 12:45 am
A Christmas Day intruder for the royals, coronavirus and January’s expected cold snap are splashed across the papers.

The Sunday Times reports the Prime Minister has vowed to keep schools open in January despite surging Omicron cases.

One of the country’s top health advisers has been accused of spreading “dodgy data” which inflated the risk posed by the latest concerning variant, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The Sunday Mirror and The Mail on Sunday cover the arrest of an armed man after he allegedly broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, interpreters have told The Independent more than half of the Afghans left behind after being promised sanctuary for working for British forces are still stuck in Afghanistan.

And weather forecasters are cited in the Daily Star Sunday as saying a mild New Year’s Eve is on the way ahead of an expected cold snap.

