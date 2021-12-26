Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nine million TV viewers watch Queen’s Christmas message

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 4:09 pm
A family at home in Leicester watching the Queen give her annual Christmas broadcast (Joe Giddens/PA)
A family at home in Leicester watching the Queen give her annual Christmas broadcast (Joe Giddens/PA)

More than nine million people watched the Queen’s speech on Christmas Day, attracting more viewers than any other programme.

The Queen’s Christmas broadcast, which was around 10 minutes long, was watched by 7.4 million viewers on the BBC and 1.7 million viewers on ITV.

The monarch reflected on a year of personal grief in her message, saying there was “one familiar laugh missing” as she acknowledged the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh amid the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen’s Christmas broadcast
The Queen Christmas broadcast was watched by 7.4 million viewers on the BBC and 1.7 million viewers on ITV (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen talked about her “beloved Philip” and how his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him”.

She also spoke fondly of her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, and of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for their focus on climate change.

The Queen, 95, concluded her speech by saying: “I wish you all a very happy Christmas.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special attracted the most viewers outside of the Queen’s broadcast.

The Strictly special, which was won by pop star Anne-Marie, was watched by an average of 5.8 million viewers, according to overnight figures from the BBC.

