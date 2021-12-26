Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British estate agent shot dead in Florida was ‘kind, vivacious and selfless’

By Press Association
December 26, 2021, 7:31 pm
Crime scene tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
A British estate agent who was shot dead in a “senseless tragedy” in the US has been described as “kind, vivacious” and “selfless”.

Sara Trost, 40, of Parkland, Florida, was found by officers in the driver’s seat on December 23 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Coral Springs Police Department said.

Mrs Trost was from Southend, Essex, according to reports.

Ana Y Lopez, vice president and co-founder of Paw Patrol Animal Rescue, said Mrs Trost had been volunteering and fostering with the charity since 2017 and had even adopted from them.

She told the PA news agency: “She was one of our most trusted, knowledgeable and beloved fosters.

“We are still in complete and utter shock about this senseless tragedy.

“Thinking about her husband and baby makes me absolutely heartsick.

“We truly cannot come to grips with what has happened.

“It may sound trite, but Sara will truly be missed.

“She was kind, vivacious, sweet, caring, helpful, giving, selfless, I could truly go on.

“I pray for her family, that they may be able to find some peace, some day.

“I know they say, ‘everything happens for a reason’ but this makes no sense at all.”

A statement from detectives said: “Despite immediate medical treatment, the driver succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced dead.

“Coral Springs Police Department detectives conducted an immediate investigation and detained an individual in connection with the shooting.

“At this time there are no additional suspects being sought, nor is there a threat to the community.

“Crimes against persons unit are actively investigating the incident.”

An updated report from detectives said 51-year-old Raymond Wesley Reese was charged with first degree murder on Christmas Eve.

The Times newspaper reported that she had shared opinions on social media about the Parkland high school shooting, in Florida in 2018.

