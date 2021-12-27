Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – December 27

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 2:11 am
What the papers say – December 27 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – December 27 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The papers continue to be led by the Government mulling whether to impose restrictions in England to tackle the escalating Omicron crisis.

The Daily Mirror reports New Year’s Eve (NYE) celebrations are on a “knife-edge” as Boris Johnson is set to go over fresh scientific data before making a decision on Covid rules.

The Daily Express says NYE revellers are likely to be given the “green light” to party as the Prime Minister is inclined towards issuing guidance on limiting social gatherings over enforcing legal restrictions.

Weddings and funerals will be spared from any Covid curbs, according to The Times.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says a video has been linked to a man who was arrested at Windsor Castle while in possession of a crossbow.

The Daily Telegraph reports schools are drawing up plans to send whole year groups home for remote learning if staff shortages due to Omicron hit after the Christmas holidays.

https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1475223260283420675

?

The Independent says NHS absences could “treble” due to staff burnout, while The Guardian leads with a poll suggesting a fourth of Britons fear they would not receive adequate care from the service.

The i reports Leave voters have abandoned the Conservative Party “in the wake of sleaze scandals and Downing Street parties”.

And the Daily Star says teenagers do not know how to wash dishes.

