News UK

Police ‘shocked’ by motorist driving with bumper ‘bouncing out of the boot’

By Press Association
December 27, 2021, 12:37 pm
Police stopped the vehicle on the M25 near Cobham (@SurreyRoadCops)
A policeman said he was “honestly shocked” to see a motorist had driven for more than 30 miles with the rear end of his vehicle hanging off after crashing his Porsche on the M25 in Kent.

Pc Serge Hadfield, from Surrey Police, stopped the vehicle after it was called in by a member of the public on December 26 and was surprised to see the bumper “literally bouncing out of the small boot”.

“(He) also couldn’t believe that we had only had one call on it at the time,” Surrey Police told the PA news agency.

They tweeted an image of the vehicle showing dramatic damage to the back of the car.

“We stopped this vehicle seen driving on the #M25 near Cobham,” Surrey Police wrote.

“The driver told officers he had crashed the car on the M25 in Kent and thought it would be OK to continue the journey in this condition.”

The driver, aged late 50s to early 60s, was pulled over at Cobham Services in Surrey after being picked up at junction nine.

He gave a positive breath test but was under the prescribed limit.

Police said the vehicle has been “prohibited from use on the road” and the driver has been reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

“The driver will now seek alternative travel arrangements,” they added.

