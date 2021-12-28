Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Irish and British sides praised EU influence on peace process in 1992

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 12:03 am
Prime Minister John Major talks to his Irish counterpart, Albert Reynolds at Chequers (Adam Butler/PA)
Irish and British leaders spoke of how the European Union would contribute to the peace process in Northern Ireland as early as 1992.

At a dinner in Downing Street in February 1992 the European Community, the precursor to the EU, was praised by both sides for bringing the two Governments closer together.

The conversation at the dinner, which was attended by both Taoiseach Albert Reynolds and Prime Minister John Major alongside a number of senior ministers, is recorded in a confidential note made by Irish officials.

Mr Reynolds says that some of the policies envisaged in the Government of Ireland Act 1920, which partitioned the island, “are now coming back from Europe”.

Referencing the role of a Council of Ireland, he asks: “How can we input that situation into Northern Ireland to pick up wherever you leave off?”

Peter Brooke, the then-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, responds: “The economists from outside would see it as extraordinary that trade between North and South in Ireland is so small due to the incubus of partition. This will change with the development of the EC but not by 1993.”

Tristan Garel-Jones, a Foreign Office Minister and supporter of greater UK integration into the European Community, said: “The EC is bringing us together. If I may quote the Prime Minister it is bringing us ‘into the heart of Europe’.”

“We are taking more trouble to talk to our partners.

“As I travel around the Community I always uncover areas where we can work together,” he tells the Irish delegation.

“The post-Maastricht European development will bring us together.”

At the same meeting, he urges Ireland and UK co-operation on various European issues.

“Even where we disagree we can talk about it,” he says.

“Between us we share a parliamentary tradition to a much greater extent than our other partners. We need to encourage our European partners to develop the same sense of accountability to their constituents as we have to ours.

“Our colleagues sometimes seem to be almost unencumbered by constituency responsibilities.”

The two sides agreed they differ on the need for increased resources for the European Community.

“Yes we feel that the Commission has its hands in our pockets more than we do ourselves,” quips Major.

