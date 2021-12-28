Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Internet usage ‘has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic’

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 12:03 am
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Average internet usage has more than doubled since the first lockdown in March 2020, figures show.

Zen Internet said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address to the nation on December 12 about booster vaccines saw the biggest peak on its network, with the final commitments from Cop26 on November 13 and the US Capitol riots in January the other major news peaks.

The provider said Euro 2020, the launch of Xbox video game Halo Infinite and TV moments such as the latest series of Line Of Duty also contributed to the spike as the public looked for lighter relief from serious news events.

“As we reach the end of the year, it is instructive to review where peaks and troughs in internet traffic have taken place through what has been another turbulent 12 months for consumers,” Zen Internet chief executive Paul Stobart said.

“What is apparent is that demand for reliable connectivity in the UK has not only remained high but has continued to grow beyond 2020’s unprecedented levels.

“With the internet being a fundamental enabler of work and play, we don’t expect this demand to drop any time soon. Looking to 2022 and beyond, there will be an increasing demand for reliable and resilient broadband connectivity.”

