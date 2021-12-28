Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Two men arrested after man dies of stab injuries in Leicester

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 1:23 am
Joe Giddens/PA
Joe Giddens/PA

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found with stab injuries in a Leicester street.

Leicestershire Police said they were called to Evington Road near the junction with Hamilton Street at 12.32am on Monday after receiving reports of an injured man.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was found to have suffered stab wound injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead at hospital just after 1am.

Police said a 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, both of Leicester, were arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of murder. Both currently remain in police custody.

A cordon is in place at the scene as officers continue to carry out enquiries.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “While we have made these arrests, we are still continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and continue to appeal to you for your help.

“A man has lost his life and we are determined to find out the full circumstances of how this has happened and who is responsible. We have a dedicated team carrying out detailed enquiries including forensic analysis, CCTV and house to house enquiries.

“But we continue to need information from you, the public, to help us with this. We know this is a busy area and there will have been people in the area late into the evening yesterday (Boxing Day) and during the early hours of today (Bank Holiday Monday). Please think back – were you in the area of Evington Road and Hamilton Street at this time? Did you see or hear anything which caused you concern? Was there anything which you thought was unusual?

“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, you should also check this and make contact with us.

“If you were involved in this incident and you are reading this, we continue to urge you to make yourself known to us now. Help yourself and the family of the victim and come forward to us now before we come to you.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident 19 of 27 December. Alternatively, they can report online at leics.police.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal