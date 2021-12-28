Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Avoid appearing as ‘colonial governor’, Irish official advised Patrick Mayhew

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 10:03 am
Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Patrick Mayhew with Irish Foreign Secretary Dick Spring (Fez Parker/PA)
An Irish official warned that Northern Ireland Secretary of State that he was in danger of being seen as a “colonial governor”, in a candid conversation at Hillsborough in early 1994.

In a confidential memo drawn up by Department of Foreign Affairs official Declan O’Donovan, he describes a meeting between himself and Patrick Mayhew in February 1994 where the mood of the Secretary of State is described as “downbeat”.

Mayhew, who would become the longest-serving Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, spells out his personal and political frustrations over dinner.

This included concerns over his relationship with the Tanaiste Dick Spring and the Minister for Justice Maire Geoghegan-Quinn.

The meeting came following wrangles between the US, the Irish Government and the UK over the decision by the Clinton administration to grant Gerry Adams a visa for his controversial visit to America.

Mr O’Donovan, in his confidential note, reports that “as he has done before, the Secretary of State mentioned that he is not tied to political life”.

“He would have no difficulty pursuing other interests, for example, gardening ‘if I am booted out’”.

According to the official, “he sees himself as independent with no axe to grind and no greater ambition”.

The official continues: “Northern Ireland is the area in which he thinks he can make a decisive contribution and he wants people to recognise this.

“He seems to resent that other politicians North and South, and perhaps in Britain, do not grasp the opportunity he provides as a disinterested but enthusiastic and well-qualified incumbent of the NIO.”

At this stage, the Irish official reports that he suggested that such a viewpoint could make Mayhew appear like a “colonial governor”.

“I did not go into all the reasons why they might not wish to do so, but I did say in a gentle way that hard-pressed politicians immersed in political struggle and expecting to go on being so might see this presentation as smacking a little of the colonial governor.”

The Irish official advises: “He might find them more sympathetic if he came across as more like themselves.”

The senior British politician seemed to take the advice on the chin, at least according to the Irish memo.

“The Secretary of State did not take offence. He indicated that the point was not new to him but that I had given him food for thought.”

The record can be viewed in the National Archives file 2021/48/25.

