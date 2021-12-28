Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Youth arrested in murder probe after teenager stabbed to death

By Press Association
December 28, 2021, 11:39 am
Jermaine Cools (Handout/PA)
Jermaine Cools (Handout/PA)

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 14-year-old in south London.

Officers were called to London Road, Croydon, at 6.40pm on November 18 to reports of a fight among a group of people.

No suspects or victims were found at the scene, but police were called at around 7.10pm to a south London hospital where Jermaine Cools had self-presented with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, the 14-year-old was pronounced dead.

In a statement on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said Jermaine’s next of kin had been informed.

A post-mortem examination gave the Croydon boy’s cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Officers are calling for any witnesses or anyone with any information to call them on 101, quoting reference CAD 6179/18Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or go online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

