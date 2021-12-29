Royal Mint unveils Queen’s Jubilee coins

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two new coins designed in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee have been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The release of the 50p and a £5 crown is the first chance for collectors to own a keepsake from the Platinum Jubilee collection.

The 50p is the first of its kind to celebrate a royal event while the £5 coin follows the tradition of marking previous jubilees on crown pieces.

The £5 crown (Ben Birchall/PA)

Each of the coins features a new and unique design by a commissioned artist and the obverse portrait of the Queen, designed by Jody Clark.

There will also be £2 coins recognising the life and legacy of Dame Vera Lynn and Alexander Graham Bell.

There will also be a 50p coin marking next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The coin marking the Commonwealth Games (Ben Birchall/PA)

Clare Maclennan, from the Royal Mint, said: “Each year, the Royal Mint unveils a series of commemorative coins to celebrate key milestones that helped shape Britain and this year’s annual set is particularly special with a new 50 pence, £5 crown and special platinum set in celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“As the original maker of UK coins, the Royal Mint has been trusted to strike coins for Her Majesty throughout an historic 70 years on the throne and celebrated royal milestones such as previous jubilees on commemorative crown pieces.

“The Platinum Jubilee celebration is a spectacular first for the British monarchy and for UK coins, and it is fitting that this historic anniversary has been celebrated on 50 pence – which is Britain’s most loved, collectable coin.”

The Dame Vera Lynn coin (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Platinum Jubilee 50p has been designed by Osborne Ross and features a clean reverse design that comprises the number 70, The Queen’s cypher and the years that span her reign.

The £5 crown has been designed by John Bergdahl and features a regal design centralised by the quartered shield of the Royal Arms.

The precious metals versions also include the edge inscription “Serve you all the days of my life” in reference to The Queen’s longevity as monarch.

The £2 Dame Vera Lynn coin features a portrait of the Second World War forces’ sweetheart at the height of her fame.

The Alexander Graham Bell coin (Ben Birchall/PA)

The centenary of the death of Alexander Graham Bell has been recognised with a £2 coin designed by Henry Gray.

The reverse of the coin shows the dial of a push-button phone, along with the words “Pioneer of the telephone” inscribed on the buttons.

Finally, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games 50p has been designed by the Royal Mint’s Natasha Preece.