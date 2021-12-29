Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – December 29

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 4:31 am
What the papers say – December 29 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – December 29 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s papers are led by Covid hope for 2022 and concerns over an imminent cost of living increase.

The Daily Mirror has “New Year New Hope” following claims Omicron is not as deadly as previous variants, while the Daily Express says “the worst of Covid is finally over”.

The i reports figures showing there has been an increase in hospital patients but the number of people on a ventilator – an indicator of serious illness – has remained steady.

The Times and Daily Mail report Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to follow the lead of health officials in the US and cut the Covid self-isolation period in a bid to stave off a potential NHS staffing crisis.

The Test and Trace system has been messaging people to isolate for 10 days even though official guidance has been cut to seven, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Elsewhere, The Guardian and The Independent report UK households face a “cost of living catastrophe” in 2022 as a result of stalling wages and soaring tax and energy bills.

The Financial Times leads with global companies raising a record 12.1 trillion dollars in 2021.

And the Daily Star says China has complained to the UN after its space station nearly collided with one of billionaire Elon Musk’s satellites.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal