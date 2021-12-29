Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elephants and reindeer feast on donated Christmas trees at Berlin Zoo

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 6:19 pm
The animals were treated to unsold fir trees as part of a Christmas tradition at Zoo Tiergarten in Berlin (AP)
Animals at Zoo Tiergarten in Berlin enjoyed a belated Christmas dinner on Wednesday, when they were treated to unsold Christmas trees.

Fir trees were on the menu for the attraction’s reindeer and other animals, such as elephants and bison.

Donations of unused or unsold Christmas trees from the people of Berlin are welcomed every year.

The tradition is seen as a method of minimising waste while also helping zoos that have suffered financially during the pandemic.

Philine Hachmeister, spokeswoman at Zoo Tiergarten, said: “Many animals are fascinated and excited by the smell (of the Christmas trees).

“They have an unusual shape, (they are) prickly – which is usually not on the daily food menu.”

While the bison and elephants snack, the reindeer can be seen using their antlers to move the fir trees around.

Elephants and Christmas trees at Zoo Tiergarten in Berlin
The elephants were seen swinging the tree branches with their trunks (AP)

Ms Hachmeister said the tradition provides the animals with both a toy and a seasonal bite.

“The reindeer, they push their antlers against the trees, push them up and throw them around in the air.

“One could say a type of toy and holiday snack in one.”

