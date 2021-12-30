Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Ex-addict who spent last Christmas homeless thanks public for giving her hope

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 12:04 am Updated: December 30, 2021, 5:07 am
Nedyalka Petrov (Sabina Trojanova/PA)
Nedyalka Petrov (Sabina Trojanova/PA)

A former heroin addict who spent last Christmas on the streets has thanked members of the public who helped her buy work clothes and a phone so she could rebuild her life.

Nedyalka Petrov, 26, spent three years sleeping on the street or in car parks around the London Bridge area with her boyfriend after moving to the UK from Bulgaria.

During this time she became addicted to heroin, battled depression and tried to take her life.

In January, she was helped to find temporary accommodation and supported to beat her addiction.

Ms Petrov has also been helped by the social enterprise Beam, with 57 members of the public donating £858 so she could buy a phone, laptop, Oyster travel card and work clothes.

Clean for almost a year, she has just completed six weeks’ training at the Old Spike Roastery in Peckham, south-east London, and will start a part-time job there as a barista in the new year.

Ms Petrov told the PA news agency this Christmas is the first in five years that she has been able to buy gifts and a tree.

She said: “I just want to say thank you so much for everyone who had belief in me and for everyone who helped me, that it really means so much for me.”

The 26-year-old added: “They have helped me so much, now I have some hope for a better life.”

Ms Petrov, who comes from a village in Bulgaria, would like to train to become an architect and dreams of opening her own kitchen design company.

When she arrived in the UK in 2015 she worked as a cleaner and her boyfriend as a builder, living with 15 people in one house for two years.

The couple of 10 years saved up £1,500 for a deposit but were scammed and lost it all, after which they started living in their car.

When the car went missing, they lived in a tent for about a year before moving on to the streets in south-east London.

Ms Petrov said: “When I first came to the UK, I saw people sleeping on the streets and I asked my boyfriend ‘why are they sleeping on the streets, isn’t it cold?’ Two years later, that was me.”

She and her partner are currently living in a hotel in West Norwood, south London, as they wait for the local council to provide them with a more permanent home.

Beam, which helped Ms Petrov, has supported 593 people into homes and stable jobs in sectors such as hospitality, retail and social care, and crowdfunded £2.7 million in donations.

It received royal recognition earlier this year when the business was given the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Founder and chief executive Alex Stephany said: “Since launching Beam at the end of 2017, we’ve supported more than 500 homeless people into stable jobs and homes.

“Many are former addicts, like Nedyalka, who are now clean and desperately want to secure stable work, contribute to our society and build brighter futures.

“But there are often some big financial barriers in their way, like training, travel costs, a laptop or childcare.

“Beam’s crowdfunding platform makes it simple for members of the public to donate to a homeless person looking to start work and send a message of support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]