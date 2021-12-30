Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Improving diet before and during pregnancy can reduce childhood obesity – study

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 11:01 am Updated: December 30, 2021, 11:19 am
Research by the University of Southampton suggests improving diet during pregnancy can reduce the risk of childhood obesity (Yui Mok/PA).
Research by the University of Southampton suggests improving diet during pregnancy can reduce the risk of childhood obesity (Yui Mok/PA).

Helping women to eat healthily before and during pregnancy would reduce the risk of obesity for their children, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Southampton found children aged eight or nine were more likely to be obese if their mother had a poor diet during pregnancy and before.

The research, published in the International Journal of Obesity, analysed data on the diets of 2,963 mother-child pairs who were part of the UK Southampton Women’s Survey – a long-running study that tracks the health of mothers and their children.

Mothers who were younger, had attained fewer academic qualifications, smoked and had a higher body mass index (BMI) before pregnancy were more likely to be ranked in a worse diet quality group with their child.

When the children were eight or nine, the researchers assessed the amount of fat tissue in their bodies using a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scan.

They also calculated the child’s BMI, adjusting this to account for their age and sex.

The results showed that if a mother-child pair was in a lower diet quality group, this was associated with the child having a higher DXA percentage body fat and BMI at age eight or nine.

Dr Sarah Crozier, associate professor of statistical epidemiology, said: “Childhood obesity is a significant and growing issue in the UK, causing long-lasting health problems that extend well into adulthood.

“This research shows the importance of intervening at the earliest possible stage in a child’s life, in pregnancy or even before conception, to enable us to tackle it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]