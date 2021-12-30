Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family pays tribute to ‘beloved’ 11-year-old who died in Boxing Day crash

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 6:31 pm
Police have appealed for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police have appealed for information (Joe Giddens/PA)

A family have paid tribute to a “beloved” 11-year-old boy who died in a car crash on Boxing Day.

Alfie Mario Aiello-Da Cruz, from Fair Oak, Hampshire, was killed when the Nissan Qashqai he was travelling in hit a barrier on the slip road at junction 11 for Winchester on the southbound M3.

The driver, a 61-year-old man, has been left with potentially life-changing injuries.

Alfie Mario Aiello-Da Cruz
Alfie Mario Aiello-Da Cruz (Family handout/PA)

Two others in the car, a 48-year-old woman and nine-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Alfie’s mother and father, Anna and Marcos, and sister, Chloe, said: “Our beloved Alfie. We were so lucky to have you in our lives, giving us brightness, joy, love and happiness.

“Now that you have been taken away from us so suddenly and at such a young age, just 11 years old, we are going to miss you forever.

“We will carry in our hearts your love for all of our lives, until our last breath, and we hope that one day we will meet in God’s heaven to give you the last hug that we wished to have given to you before you left.

“We love you and always will.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mark Furse, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident, in which an 11-year-old boy has sadly and so suddenly lost his life.

“We are working hard to understand the exact circumstances, and I want to appeal to anyone with information, particularly anyone with dash cam footage of the vehicle, to make contact with us, and allow us to piece together this young boy’s final moments.

“Anyone with information which may assist us should call 101, quoting the reference 44210516070.”

