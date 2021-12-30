Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Maxwell accuser says verdict comes as a ‘tremendous relief’

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 8:37 pm
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)

One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers, who testified at the socialite’s trial, has said she feels “tremendous relief” following the verdict.

Annie Farmer said she “wasn’t sure that this day would ever come”, after Maxwell was convicted on Wednesday of sex-trafficking young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

Speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America, she said: “It’s a tremendous relief.

“I just feel so grateful that the jury believed us and sent a strong message that perpetrators of sexual abuse and exploitation will be held accountable, no matter how much power and privilege that they have.”

Ms Farmer, the only accuser to testify under her full name, told jurors at Maxwell’s New York trial that she was left “frozen” when the socialite asked her to undress for a massage and rubbed her breasts.

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Ghislaine Maxwell (US Department of Justice/PA)

She said the defendant encouraged her to have a massage after teaching her how to rub Epstein’s feet, at the age of 16.

In the ABC interview, Ms Farmer said that “ultimately, seeing the inspirational stories of other women… telling about what had happened to them and creating momentum for criminal charges to be filed, I felt like it was the time for me to do so”.

She added: “I understand completely why it might not have been the right time for others, so I think it’s really important that women don’t have to do that, but for me it felt like it was the right time and it was important to be able to do so.”

She added that in her work as a psychologist she recognised it was “a very rare opportunity” to tell one’s story in court and “to see the person who perpetrated the abuse held accountable”.

Asked if the verdict “felt like justice”, Ms Farmer said it was a “complicated term”, but when speaking to another survivor in the case they had said it was “one important step towards justice”, and that she hoped others involved in perpetrating the abuse would now be held accountable.

Ms Farmer said there needed to be more public education of the ways in which perpetrators groom their victims, and that when she had met Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell she had not understood what grooming meant and had “never heard that term”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal