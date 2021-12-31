Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wallabies weighed and millipedes measured for wildlife park’s animal count

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 12:39 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 1:41 pm
A zookeeper counts the wallabies at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park during its annual monitoring of its 57 species (YWP/PA)
From weighing wallabies to measuring millipedes, staff at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park have been carrying out their annual animal count.

It took a week to record all the vital statistics of the park’s 57 species for the measuring programme, which is part of a national animal audit.

The task of measuring the park’s animals involved using a lot of treats and gentle coaxing to collect accurate figures for their height, length and weight.

The animals measured ranged from millipedes, which have up to 400 legs each and can grow to 33cm in length, to three-year-old Hamish, the first polar bear born in the UK for 25 years who weighed in at more than 650kg and was two-and-a-half metres tall.

Zookeeper measures a polar bear
Hamish, three, is the first polar bear to have been born in the UK for 25 years (YWP/PA)
zookeeper weighs a sea lion
Treats were used to coax the animals on to the scales (YWP/PA)

The park is also home to more than 25 wallabies who all had to be measured by keepers.

The two species are Bennett’s and swamp wallabies, both native to Australia and which can grow to just under one metre tall and weigh around 18kg.

Charlotte MacDonald, director of animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, said: “It can be a test of our ingenuity but the staff are experts at handling the animals and making sure they are comfortable while they have their measurements taken and recorded.

Staff member measuring the wallabies
The wallabies were all measured by keepers (YWP/PA)
Measuring a Millipede
The park’s millipedes have up to 400 legs each and can grow to 33cm in length (YWP/PA)

“It can be tough getting the wallabies to stay still long enough and the giraffes are obviously a tall order, but the staff are very experienced, efficient and patient.”

Every animal in the park, in Cantley, South Yorkshire, had to be measured as part of a national scheme that generates a database of animal information from more than 1,100 zoos and organisations in the UK to advance collaboration and conservation.

The data feeds into a global bank of information covering more than 22,000 species and 10 million animals, which is critical to conservation efforts.

