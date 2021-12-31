Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

David Beckham celebrates Sir Alex Ferguson’s birthday with nostalgic picture

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 4:27 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 4:29 pm
David Beckham is a former Manchester United player (Yui Mok/PA)
David Beckham has celebrated Sir Alex Ferguson’s 80th birthday with an old picture of the pair, paying respect to the “man that has meant so much to me since I was a young boy”.

Sir Alex turned 80 on Friday and ex-Manchester United star Beckham, 46, celebrated the occasion with a nostalgic Instagram post.

The post read: “Happy 80th birthday Boss… A man who has meant so much to me since I was a young boy [and] also gave me the opportunity to play for the club that I always dreamt of playing for.

“THANK YOU …Have the best day with Cathy and the family Boss @manchesterunited #SirAlexFerguson.”

The image shows a young Beckham looking at the camera, with a pen in his hand as though he is about to sign a contract.

Sir Alex is standing beside the young footballer, wearing a striped red-and-black tie.

Man Utd 1999 Legends v Bayern Munich Legends – Old Trafford
David Beckham (left) and Sir Alex Ferguson during a legends match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA).

Beckham started his professional football career at Manchester United in 1992 at the age of 17.

While at United, Beckham won the FA Cup twice and the Premier League title six times.

He left the club in 2003 and went on to play for teams including Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

Outside football, Beckham has been involved in several charitable campaigns, including being a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador since 2005.

Sir Alex managed Manchester United from 1986 to 2013 and was knighted in the 1999 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his contributions to the sport.

He has won more trophies than any other manager in the history of football.

