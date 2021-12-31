Queen makes Camilla member of prestigious order of chivalry

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Queen has made the Duchess of Cornwall a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Camilla’s elevation to the nation’s most prestigious order of chivalry is in recognition of her contribution to the monarchy.

The duchess married the Prince of Wales in 2005 and since that year has officially supported the Queen through her own public works and engagements.

Camilla is patron or supporter of a number of literacy charities, speaks out in support of victims of domestic violence and champions several animal welfare organisations.

The Duchess of Cornwall has been a working royal for more than 15 years (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The appointment of Royal Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter is in the gift of the Queen who acts independently of Number 10 and recognises those who have served the sovereign personally.

The Queen has also made Tony Blair a Knight Companion of the order.

The former prime minister will be Sir Tony from New Year’s Day ending years of speculation about whether the ex-Labour leader would become a member of the Order of the Garter.

Baroness Valerie Amos, a former leader of the House of Lords and a current member, has been made a Lady Companion – believed to be the first black person to be appointed to the chivalric order.