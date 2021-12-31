Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paralympic swimming star ‘blown away’ by OBE honour

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 10:31 pm
ParalympicsGB swimmer Bethany Firth, 25, from Seaforde, has been made an OBE (imagecommsralympicsGB/PA)
Tokyo Paralympic hero Bethany Firth was “blown away” to discover that she had been made an OBE, her mother has said.

The swimmer, who has nine Paralympic medals, including six golds, is one of a number of Northern Ireland sporting stars who have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, from Co Antrim, has also been made an OBE. He said it was another “landmark moment” in his career.

Six-time Paralympic sprint champion Jason Smyth from Londonderry has been honoured with an MBE.

Jonathan Rea
Six-times World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been made an OBE (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Tokyo Paralympics this year brought two further gold medals for Bethany, despite her preparation being severely restricted by the pandemic and lockdown, which included her having to train in a 10ft paddling pool at her family home in Seaforde, County Down.

Her OBE will be added to the MBE she received in 2017.

Her mother Lindsey Firth said: “We found out about it in November. We were a bit late because we had moved addresses and it took them a while to track us down.

“But Bethany was absolutely thrilled, it is a great honour.

“She only ever swims for everyone else. She just wants all the praise to go back to the family, the church, her coach and all the support she receives.”

Lindsey added: “When she got the MBE, there were a lot of athletes getting it at the time, so we weren’t that surprised.

“But the OBE did really take us by surprise. I think it is because for three Paralympics running she held her record and because she does a lot of charity work.”

Jason Smyth
Six-times Paralympic sprint champion Jason Smyth has been made an MBE (Victoria Jones/PA)

The 25-year-old swimmer hopes to qualify for the Paralympic World Championships and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

Her mother said: “It will be another busy year, with two major events. She has no thoughts of retirement at the moment. She takes each year as it comes.”

Bethany is currently recovering after breaking her foot in the gym, but her mother said her hard work continued despite the injury.

She added: “The OBE is just such a huge honour for her.

“We still have her MBE certificate up on the wall, we will now have another one to go alongside it.

“It is just amazing, she is just blown away by it. It is a great recognition for her.”

Jonathan Rea will also add the OBE to the MBE he received in 2017.

He told the PA news agency: “It was a huge surprise, to be honest. It is a big deal and I am very happy.

“These recognitions go outside of my sport, it is always more impactful than winning a race or even a world championship.

“I fondly remember my MBE, my mum, dad and wife all went to Buckingham Palace. I am looking forward to receiving the OBE honour.”

He added: “I am really, really proud to represent Northern Ireland and the UK around the world and I really hope that this gives some added credibility to motorcycling.

“It is another landmark moment in my career. These things stick in your memory forever.”

