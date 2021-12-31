Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis made a CBE for Covid finance advice

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 10:31 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 9:17 am
Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has been made a CBE in the New Year Honours (Ian West/PA)
Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has been made a CBE in the New Year Honours (Ian West/PA)

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has been made a CBE in the latest New Year Honours list for services to broadcasting and consumer rights.

But the finance expert said he almost missed out after Buckingham Palace sent his nomination to an old address.

He told the PA news agency: “I was genuinely very surprised. I knew some people had nominated me but it was way past the time when you’re supposed to receive a letter.

“I then found out they had sent the letter to an old address and when I hadn’t responded they got in touch, so I was properly gobsmacked.”

The founder of the Money Saving Expert website added: “The timing of this is pertinent and I’m not surprised because it’s been a difficult couple of years for everyone.”

It comes after a period in which he got to grips with helping households and businesses navigate the pandemic and ensuring people could claim what they were entitled to under various Government support schemes.

He said: “I had to learn quite a lot in a short time in helping to communicate to the public what help they could get and where they needed to seek it, along with communicating with the Government to point out the holes in what they were offering, and, let’s be clear, there are holes.”

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, with his partner Lara Lewington, was made an OBE in 2014 (Nick Ansell/PA)

Asked whether he thinks the latest honour, which follows an OBE in 2014, will lead him to be less critical of the Government, he said he will not let up his campaigning.

“Whilst I do not have an axe to grind with any political party, I will grind my axe over specific issues. I was grinding my axe after I got my OBE in 2014 and I hope to be grinding my axe until my hair is white.”

The broadcaster added: “Now my hope is all our lives soon return to normal, and my little girl, who was just a baby when I got presented (with) the OBE, can this time join my wife and I, when I get to receive this priceless honour.”

Mr Lewis is also founder of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute charity, and presenter of the Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV.

