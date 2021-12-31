Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Campaigner dedicates MBE to victims of terrorism

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 10:32 pm
Kenny Donaldson has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours list (Brian Lawless/PA)
Kenny Donaldson has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours list (Brian Lawless/PA)

A victims’ campaigner has dedicated his MBE to innocent survivors of terrorism in Northern Ireland.

Kenny Donaldson said he was shocked and deeply humbled when he was notified that he would be recognised in the New Year Honours list.

He has worked with victims of terrorism for years through his involvement with Innocent Victims United (IVU) and the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF).

He said: “I was shocked and a little embarrassed when I opened the letter and read its contents.

“I feel deeply humbled that anyone would have thought to put forward my name in this way.

“To those who did I would wish to say thank you very much.”

He added: “However, I am not accepting this MBE honour for Kenny Donaldson, I accept it for innocent victims and survivors of terrorism and other Troubles-related violence.

“Many of them I have had the privilege of knowing over the past 15 years and more through SEFF, IVU and beyond, and who have come from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds; unified in their opposition to violence being used as a means to pursue or defend a political objective.

“I never cease to be amazed by the dignity and grace of those who have been so grievously wronged and for which no justice, nor accountability has yet followed.”

European Victims Day
Director of services for South East Fermanagh Foundation Kenny Donaldson dedicated his MBE to innocent victims of terrorism (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Donaldson continued: “I don’t view what I do as employment or as a job, for me it is a vocation and a cause.

“I am conscious that often people are acknowledged through Her Majesty’s Birthday and New Year’s Honours at the point of retirement or when a milestone achievement has been made.

“That is not the case with me, I am still very much part of the fight and there is much which remains to be done in ensuring that the integrity of victim and survivor experiences is preserved and that those impacted might experience a quality of life.

“We must get services right for such individuals particularly around the area of mental health.”

