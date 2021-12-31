Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Veteran broadcaster Moira Stuart hails CBE as ‘magnificent honour’

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 10:34 pm
Moira Stuart (Yui Mok/PA)
Moira Stuart (Yui Mok/PA)

Veteran broadcaster Moira Stuart has said “it hasn’t been easy” but she is “moved and lifted” to be made a CBE in the New Year Honours.

The 72-year-old, who was the first African-Caribbean woman to read the news on British television, is recognised for her services to media.

Stuart became a Radio 4 newsreader and programme presenter after beginning her BBC career as a radio production assistant in the 1970s.

She said: “I’m so moved and lifted by this recognition of my work.

“Because over the years, since my first Radio 4 news bulletin in 1978  through to my last BBC News summary in 2018, I’ve been committed to public service broadcasting, which gave me the chance to shift barriers, open doors, and change so many stagnant stereotypes.

Moira Stuart
Former BBC newsreader Moira Stewart joined Classic FM (Annabel Staff/Classic FM)

“No it hasn’t been easy, but this magnificent honour means so much to me, and I shall cherish it always.”

Stuart enjoyed a history-making career in radio and television at the BBC, spanning nearly five decades, after returning to read the news bulletins on Chris Evans’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast in 2010.

Born in Hampstead, London, her TV presenting roles have included The Andrew Marr Show, BBC Breakfast and News After Noon.

The broadcaster joined Classic FM in 2019 to become the station’s morning newsreader, and presents Moira Stuart Meets…, featuring interviews with famous faces in arts, politics, sport and entertainment.

Stuart has also presented documentaries including In Search Of Wilberforce for BBC Television and BBC World Service documentary The Unknown Soldier.

Moira Stuart
Moira Stuart, the first African-Caribbean female newsreader on British television (PA)

She received an honorary doctorate from the University of Edinburgh in 2006 and an honorary doctorate from Canterbury Christ Church University in January 2013.

Stuart has won numerous awards, including best newscaster of the year in the 1988 TV and Radio Industries Club Awards and the Women of Achievement television personality prize a year later.

Most recently, she received the Harvey Lee award for outstanding contribution to broadcasting at the Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) ceremony in March 2020.

The gong, which was announced ahead of the ceremony, recognised her five decades in broadcasting.

The awards are voted for by journalists who write about television and radio, and the winners were announced during a ceremony at Banking Hall, central London.

Stuart also appeared in the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Partnered with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, she performed a salsa which judge Craig Revel Horwood gushed over, saying: “I really, really enjoyed that.”

Stuart was made an OBE for services to broadcasting in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2001.

