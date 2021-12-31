Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From Your Song to your gong: Oscar-winning lyricist Bernie Taupin honoured

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 10:35 pm
Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin attending the Rocketman premiere (Ian West/PA)
Songwriter Bernie Taupin, best known for his long-running and fruitful collaboration with Sir Elton John, has been made a CBE in the New Year Honours.

The lyricist, 71, has been honoured for services to music.

Taupin wrote the lyrics for some of the singer’s greatest hits including Rocketman, Tiny Dancer and Candle In The Wind.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
The pair won an Academy Award in 2019 for best original song for I’m Gonna Love Me Again which featured in the film Rocketman – a biopic about Sir Elton’s life.

Taupin was portrayed by Jamie Bell and Sir Elton by Taron Egerton.

The duo first met after both answering an advert in the NME looking for songwriters, when Sir Elton, then Reg Dwight, was 20 and Taupin was 17.

Their partnership kicked off in 1967 when they wrote the song Scarecrow, which they released in 2021 to mark Sir Elton’s 74th birthday.

In the years of their collaboration Taupin wrote Honky Cat, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, Your Song and I’m Still Standing.

Elton Taupin Music Trust Awards
Taupin and Sir Elton also collaborated on original songs for the 2011 animated film Gnomeo And Juliet, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Hello Hello, and Sherlock Gnomes in 2018.

Taupin has collaborated with other well known artists including Alice Cooper and Starship, penning lyrics to the 1985 hit We Built This City.

He was born in May 1950 in southern Lincolnshire.

