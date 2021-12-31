From Your Song to your gong: Oscar-winning lyricist Bernie Taupin honoured

An error occurred. Please try again.

Songwriter Bernie Taupin, best known for his long-running and fruitful collaboration with Sir Elton John, has been made a CBE in the New Year Honours.

The lyricist, 71, has been honoured for services to music.

Taupin wrote the lyrics for some of the singer’s greatest hits including Rocketman, Tiny Dancer and Candle In The Wind.

Bernie Taupin and Sir Elton John won an Oscar for best original song for I’m Gonna Love Me Again (PA)

The pair won an Academy Award in 2019 for best original song for I’m Gonna Love Me Again which featured in the film Rocketman – a biopic about Sir Elton’s life.

Taupin was portrayed by Jamie Bell and Sir Elton by Taron Egerton.

The duo first met after both answering an advert in the NME looking for songwriters, when Sir Elton, then Reg Dwight, was 20 and Taupin was 17.

Their partnership kicked off in 1967 when they wrote the song Scarecrow, which they released in 2021 to mark Sir Elton’s 74th birthday.

In the years of their collaboration Taupin wrote Honky Cat, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, Your Song and I’m Still Standing.

Taupin and Sir Elton also collaborated on original songs for the 2011 animated film Gnomeo And Juliet, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Hello Hello, and Sherlock Gnomes in 2018.

Taupin has collaborated with other well known artists including Alice Cooper and Starship, penning lyrics to the 1985 hit We Built This City.

He was born in May 1950 in southern Lincolnshire.