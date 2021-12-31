Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashley Banjo ‘humbled and extremely proud’ to be made MBE

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 10:35 pm
Ashley Banjo formed the Swift Moves dance troupe with his brother Jordan, before later changing their name to Diversity and recruiting more members (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dancer and choreographer Ashley Banjo has said he is “humbled and extremely proud” to have been made an MBE following a year in which he became a spokesman for issues around racial equality.

The 33-year-old, who found fame in 2009 as part of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) winners Diversity, has been named in the New Year Honours for services to dance.

In September 2020, his group delivered a headline-grabbing routine on the ITV show, in which a man dressed in police uniform knelt on Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US.

It sparked more than 24,000 complaints to Ofcom, but the TV watchdog dismissed them, concluding the routine’s “central message was a call for social cohesion and unity”.

The performance was later named the Must-See Moment Award at the 2021 TV Baftas.

Responding to being made an MBE, Banjo said: “I’m so humbled and extremely proud to be receiving this honour.

“It really is the ultimate accolade. It’s something I never saw coming and for my mum and dad to see this moment means the world.”

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021
Ashley Banjo, right, and his brother Jordan with the TV Bafta for Must-See Moment (David Fisher/BAFTA/PA)

Raised in Essex, Banjo’s father is former heavyweight boxer Funso Banjo.

He formed the Swift Moves dance troupe with his younger brother Jordan, before later changing their name to Diversity and recruiting more members.

Nicknamed “Chosen” by his friends, Banjo emerged as one of the group’s recognisable faces and in their first year together they won the 2007 Street Dance Weekend contest.

Their success encouraged them to audition for BGT where in 2009 they beat Scottish opera singer Susan Boyle in a closely fought live final.

Ashley Banjo as a Britain’s Got Talent judge
Banjo was announced as Simon Cowell’s replacement on the BGT judging panel in August 2020 after the music mogul injured himself (Matt Frost/Thames TV/PA)

Following their win, Diversity toured the UK, playing to growing crowds, while Banjo and his brother became regular TV presenters and panellists.

In August 2020, Banjo was announced as Simon Cowell’s replacement on the BGT judging panel after the music mogul injured himself riding an electric bike, bringing his career full circle.

June 2021 saw him front an ITV documentary exploring his own past and the civil rights movement in the UK for Black History Month.

Banjo also spoke out against the racist abuse directed at England’s black football players following their defeat in the Euros final.

