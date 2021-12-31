Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Kate Garraway made MBE after documenting husband’s Covid battle

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 10:35 pm
Kate Garraway published a memoir titled The Power of Hope detailing the effects her husband’s illness had had on her family (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway published a memoir titled The Power of Hope detailing the effects her husband’s illness had had on her family (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Garraway has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours after documenting her husband Derek Draper’s battle with coronavirus.

The TV presenter, 54, has been recognised for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

She is a well-known face on ITV, having presented multiple shows including Good  Morning Britain, GMTV and Lorraine in a career spanning several decades.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
In September 2021 Garraway won the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards for her hard-hitting documentary Finding Derek (PA)

In September 2021 she won the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards for her hard-hitting documentary Finding Derek.

The programme charted her family’s struggle to get her husband home from hospital after he became seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020.

Though Draper, a former political adviser, is now free of the virus, he has sustained long-lasting damage to his organs and his recovery is ongoing.

A sequel, titled Caring For Derek, will show the period following Derek’s return home as Garraway navigates the challenges of the social care system.

It is set to air in 2022.

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son, Darcey and Billy.

The Prince’s Trust Awards
Her husband’s battle with the virus attracted much attention and support, including from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the royal family (PA)

In April 2021 Garraway published an intimate memoir titled The Power of Hope detailing the “raw and emotional story” and the effects the experience had had on her family.

Her husband’s battle with the virus won much attention and support, including from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the royal family.

At a Prince’s Trust event in October 2021 Garraway thanked the Prince of Wales after reportedly receiving a personal letter from an unidentified member of the royal family and the offer of help from a royal physician.

She recently said that having Draper return to the family home for Christmas 2021 – the first time since he fell ill – was “the biggest gift” she could have received.

Garraway currently features in a rotating cast of Good Morning Britain presenters including Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins.

She is also a host on Smooth Radio and in November 2021 it was announced that she would take over from Piers Morgan as the host of ITV’s Life Stories.

Garraway has made appearances on shows including BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2007, and ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal